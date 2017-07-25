MTV Video Music Awards 2017 nominations

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kendrick Lamar's Humble was his first US number one as a lead artist

Video of the year

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd - Reminder

Artist of the year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best new artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlie Puth is best known for his 2015 song See You Again with Wiz Khalifa

Best collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels

Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Best pop

Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus - Malibu

Best hip hop

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Big Sean - Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

Best dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

Calvin Harris - My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone

Image copyright AFP Image caption Coldplay

Best rock

Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace

Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul

Green Day - Bang Bang

Foo Fighters - Run

Best fight against the system

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean - Light

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend - Surefire

Best cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak

Halsey - Now or Never

Best direction

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd - Reminder

Best art direction

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd - Reminder

Best visual effects

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Image copyright PA Image caption Kanye West

Best choreography

Kanye West - Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Sia - The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Best editing

Future - Mask Off

Young Thug - Wyclef Jean

Lorde - Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

The Weeknd - Reminder

