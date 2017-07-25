MTV Video Music Awards 2017 nominations
Video of the year
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Artist of the year
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best new artist
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best collaboration
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels
Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Best pop
Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus - Malibu
Best hip hop
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Big Sean - Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Best dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris - My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone
Best rock
Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul
Green Day - Bang Bang
Foo Fighters - Run
Best fight against the system
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean - Light
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend - Surefire
Best cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak
Halsey - Now or Never
Best direction
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd - Reminder
Best art direction
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Best visual effects
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Best choreography
Kanye West - Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Sia - The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Best editing
Future - Mask Off
Young Thug - Wyclef Jean
Lorde - Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
The Weeknd - Reminder
