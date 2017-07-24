Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The band had been due to embark on a North American tour

Linkin Park have released their first official statement after the death of frontman Chester Bennington last week.

"Our hearts are broken. The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," it read.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised," it continued.

Bennington's body was found at a private home in Los Angeles on Thursday. The LA County Coroner said he apparently hanged himself.

He had previously struggled with addiction and had spoken to BBC Newsbeat about depression and suicide.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The band have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide

The statement continued: "In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world.

"Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

Bennington, 41, had six children, three with his wife Talinda.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

The album Meteora topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2003 and is regarded as one of the biggest indie rock records of all time.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.