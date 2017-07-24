Music News LIVE: 24 July
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Keith Richards says The Rolling Stones are "cutting new stuff", Frank Ocean serenades Brad Pitt at a US festival and Metronomy close the last ever Secret Garden Party. Plus Linkin Park share suicide helplines following singer Chester Bennington's death.
