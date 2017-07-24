Comic-Con: All our 2017 coverage in one place
Too much happen in San Diego to keep track? Catch up on all you need to know from the four-day event.
Thursday
- Did Halle Berry really drink half a pint of whiskey at Kingsman 2 panel?
- Former Doctors clash over Jodie Whittaker casting
- Comic-Con day 1 recap: Kingsman 2, Bright, Doctor Who and more
Friday
- 7 things we learned from The Walking Dead season 8 trailer
- Which fans are "crazier" - Star Wars or Game of Thrones?
- Comic-Con day 2 recap: Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and more
Saturday
- Everything Marvel unleashed at Comic-Con
- Harrison Ford addresses Blade Runner replicant mystery
- Ben Affleck denies Batman exit rumours
- Comic-Con day 3 recap: Stranger Things, Westworld, Ready Player One and more
Sunday
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.