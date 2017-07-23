Comic-Con day 3 recap: Stranger Things, Westworld, Ready Player One and more

A round-up of the film and TV events that made headlines on the second day of Comic-Con 2017.

Warner Bros presents Blade Runner 2049, Justice League and Ready Player One

Jared Leto showed up - via hologram and in shocking pink trousers - to introduce the Blade Runner sequel session.

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and director Denis Villeneuve were in attendance to show off new footage and talk about making the movie.

Ford even addressed the long-held debate as to whether his character, Rick Deckard, is human or a replicant.

The cast of Justice League were next in Hall H to unveil a new four-minute trailer of the superhero film which sees Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg team up.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa was so excited by the clip, he ran around and smashed his chair.

The team also announced a sequel to Wonder Woman, a standalone Batgirl film and a new Green Lantern movie.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck addressed those recent rumours he was quitting as the caped crusader.

Steven Spielberg also presented the first trailer for his ambitious next film, Ready Player One.

The futuristic sci-fi thriller is based on Ernest Cline's novel about a 1980s-obsessed teenager, who spends all his time logged into a virtual reality game.

Set in the 2040s, the trailer is packed full of special effects and '80s pop culture references - with cameo appearances from Batman, the Iron Giant, Freddy Krueger and even the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

Stranger Things season 2 trailer debuts

Get ready to go back to the Upside Down.

The early anticipated trailer for the second series of Netflix's Stranger Things was screened and put online shortly after.

Accompanied to the tune of Michael Jackson's Thriller, we were given glimpses of a new terrifying monster, lots of '80s nostalgia and Eleven making a welcome return.

The highlight of the panel was Shannon Purser - who played Barb in the first series - ask from the audience if her character would be making an appearance in season two. Unfortunately the answer was no.

Charlize Theron is celebrated for being a kick-ass woman

The Oscar winner was the subject of Entertainment Weekly's Women Who Kick Ass panel, where the star also spoke about her forthcoming action film Atomic Blonde, where she plays a ruthless MI6 spy.

Theron developed the film herself, after deciding to pursue a part she wanted: "I wanted something very specific... I was about to turn 40 so I decided to take matters in my own hands and actively go after something."

Praising films like Wonder Woman, she also asked fans to watch and help support female-led films to convince Hollywood bosses they're worth making.

"We're just as good as the guys - plus we have boobs!" she joked.

Westworld offers glimpse of season 2

After the shocking conclusion of the first series of Westworld, fans were eager to see what was next in store for Dolores, Maeve, Bernard and the Man in Black.

It's not back on screens until next year, but a teaser was played showing the beginning of the robot uprising - with typically bloody action.

The cast talked about their experiences making the first series, including James Marsden talking about filming with 40 nude extras and Evan Rachel Wood trying to figure out the mysteries of the show when the creators wouldn't reveal it to them.

A highlight was Ed Harris revealing he's a Game of Thrones fan: "I don't know everything that's going on in that thing, but I enjoy watching it."

So true.

Star Trek: Discovery cast reveal series details

More details about the new Star Trek TV series Discovery were revealed by the cast, along with the first full trailer.

Former Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green confirmed her character was raised on Vulcan as the adopted daughter of Spock's dad, Sarek.

Anthony Rapp announced he would be playing the first openly gay character in a Star Trek series, with his love interest played by My So-Called Life star Wilson Cruz.

And the Klingons will be speaking in Klingon with English subtitles for most the series. Qapla'! (that's Klingon for "success"...).

Marvel sends fans into meltdown

Hall H rounded off the day with a 90-minute mega Marvel presentation.

There was a surprise announcement that Michelle Pfeiffer was joining Ant-Man and The Wasp as original Wasp Janet Van Dyne.

There were also revelations about Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok and footage from Black Panther.

