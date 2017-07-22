What happened at Comic-Con - day two

A round-up of the film and TV events that made headlines on the second day of Comic-Con 2017.

The Big Bang Theory celebrates 10th anniversary

Image copyright Twitter/Bill Prady

The cast of the Big Bang Theory, along with producers Bill Prady, Steven Molaro and Cinnamon the dog were first out in the famous Hall H.

Celebrating 10 years of the hit sitcom, the team talked about their favourite guest stars and memorable scenes from the show.

But fans were desperate to talk about last season's cliff hanger which saw Sheldon propose to Amy. Does she say yes?

The cast kept tight lipped, but Kaley Cuoco did admit she started crying behind the camera when the scene was being filmed.

"We were all crying!" Kunal Nayyar said, with Johnny Galecki adding: "I came as close to crying as is possible for me."

The Walking Dead team give first look at season eight

Image copyright Getty Images

After a sombre start with a tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who died last week while filming on set, the cast became more light-hearted answering fan questions.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - aka Negan - revealed the thing he liked least about his character was wearing a leather jacket in 120-degree heat; everyone took the mickey out of Andrew Lincoln for his pronunciation of "Carl"; and the cast reminisced over the past 100 episodes.

But the big talking point was the five-minute trailer for season eight which was played to fans and then released online.

The Game of Thrones cast brought a dog to their panel

Image copyright Getty Images

Game of Thrones panels aren't known to be particularly revealing as the cast are always sworn to secrecy.

This year was no different, so Alfie Allen bringing his puppy on stage with him was one of the highlights - as was Kristian Nairn, better known as Hodor, hosting the panel.

Sadly Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke didn't make an appearance, but fans seemed happy with the cast present for the Q&A.

Although Gwendoline Christie was asked a rather awkward question.

Twin Peaks cast make shocking revelation

Image copyright Getty Images

The Twin Peaks revival made its Comic-Con debut this year to an appreciative crowd.

David Lynch sent a bizarre video message in a way only he could, featuring the sounds of a man apparently falling to his death, a whining horse, references to OJ Simpson and the director himself shouting randomly at people off camera.

But during the panel, cast members Matthew Lillard and Tim Roth revealed they had never watched the original Twin Peaks series.

"I'm going to wait until it's done and watch everything from the first series [and the new episodes], all the way through, with my kids. I don't know what that's going to do to us," Roth said.

The best bit of the Q&A was when an audience member who had never seen Twin Peaks asked the cast to describe it in a nutshell. "Just throw away the nut!" MacLachlan said, with Watts adding: "Keep the shell."

The Gifted brings X-Men to Comic-Con

Image copyright Getty Images

New X-Men universe TV series The Gifted introduced its stars of the show, including former True Blood actor Stephen Moyer and ex-Angel star Amy Acker.

It tells the story of a suburban couple who are forced underground after the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers.

Brought to screen by Bryan Singer, who directed X-Men on the big screen, existing mutants from the comics appear in the series including Thunderbird, Polaris, Blink, and Eclipse, although some of the more famous ones won't feature.

"It's not just that they're too expensive for television, but that may be related," executive producer Matt Nix joked.

Fans were shown the opening 15 minutes of the first episode, along with an extended trailer which was also released online.

Preacher teases Seth Rogen part

Image copyright Getty Images

The cast of Preacher, along with Seth Rogen - who adapted the comic and brought it to screens - gave a typically outrageous panel in line with the tone of the show.

When asked if he had ever thought a show as violent and inappropriate like Preacher would exist on TV, Rogen replied: "It's lucky for us people's sensibilities have declined in recent years... We live in an age of decline and are able to contribute to that decline - it's a childhood dream come true."

Rogen also teased he might appear in the series himself one day, although wouldn't say when and joked: "I don't want to say it, but I'm going to replace Dominic with myself. The show is called Rabbi now."

The Defenders finally unite on screen

Image copyright Getty Images

Sci-fi royalty Sigourney Weaver was on hand at the panel for The Defenders - Netflix's mash-up Marvel series which brings together the four heroes who already have their own shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Weaver said she was such a fan of the first two heroes she couldn't refuse a part.

Fans were treated to the entire first episode, as well as news Iron First had been renewed for a second series.

Former Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal also made a surprise appearance to introduce a new clip from his series, The Punisher.

