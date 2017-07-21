Music News LIVE: 21 July
21 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The music world reacts to the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington at the age of 41, Scott Walker gives a rare interview ahead of a BBC Prom dedicated to his music, there is new music from the likes of Lana Del Rey and Declan McKenna plus One Direction's Louis Tomlinson on his songwriting inspiration.
