Comic-Con 2017: What you should look out for

More than 100,000 fans have descended on San Diego in California for this year's Comic-Con, the largest event dedicated to film, TV and pop culture.

Stars including Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Charlize Theron and the cast of the new Justice League film are expected to attend.

There will also be looks at the new seasons of Stranger Things, Westworld, Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

The four-day fan fest concludes with a special Doctor Who session.

With hundreds of events going on, here's a guide to the main things to look out for each day, along with who is likely to turn up.

Thursday

20th Century Fox presentation: Kingsman: The Golden Circle - Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal are in town for the sequel to Matthew Vaughn's 2014 film.

- Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal are in town for the sequel to Matthew Vaughn's 2014 film. Bright - Netflix's new action-thriller starring Will Smith, set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace are expected.

- Netflix's new action-thriller starring Will Smith, set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace are expected. Marvel's Inhumans - new TV series based on the Marvel comic, starring former Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon.

Friday

Big Bang Theory - the stars of the hit sitcom will present a "special video presentation" on the new series.

- the stars of the hit sitcom will present a "special video presentation" on the new series. Walking Dead - cast including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lennie James and Chandler Riggs discuss the past season and give a sneak peek into season eight.

- cast including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lennie James and Chandler Riggs discuss the past season and give a sneak peek into season eight. Game of Thrones - cast including Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright give a Q&A.

- cast including Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright give a Q&A. The Gifted - new TV series based on the Marvel comic about an ordinary suburban couple who discover their children possess mutant powers. Stars True Blood actor Stephen Moyer, Angel's Amy Acker, Sean Teale and Jamie Chung.

- new TV series based on the Marvel comic about an ordinary suburban couple who discover their children possess mutant powers. Stars True Blood actor Stephen Moyer, Angel's Amy Acker, Sean Teale and Jamie Chung. Marvel's The Defenders - Stars of Netflix's series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist talk about the new series which unites all the heroes.

Saturday

Warner Bros presentation: Blade Runner 2049 - expect Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright. Justice League - Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller will appear together, plus give a look at the new Aquaman. Ready Player One - Steven Spielberg will present his latest film, based on Ernest Cline's sci-fi novel.

- expect Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robin Wright. - Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller will appear together, plus give a look at the new Aquaman. - Steven Spielberg will present his latest film, based on Ernest Cline's sci-fi novel. Women Who Kick Ass - Charlize Theron in conversation.

- Charlize Theron in conversation. Star Trek: Discovery - the cast discuss what to expect from the latest in the franchise.

- the cast discuss what to expect from the latest in the franchise. Stranger Things - the cast and creators of the hit Netflix series discuss the first season and present new footage from season two.

- the cast and creators of the hit Netflix series discuss the first season and present new footage from season two. Westworld - stars including Ben Barnes, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright participate in a Q&A.

- stars including Ben Barnes, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright participate in a Q&A. Marvel Studios presentation - Marvel have been tight-lipped about what it's presenting to fans, but there could be sneak peeks of Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok. Fingers crossed for appearances from Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

Sunday

Doctor Who - Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas, Michelle Gomez, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat give a sneak peek of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, Capaldi's final outing.

