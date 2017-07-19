BBC pay: Who earns what?

The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.

The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.

Radio 2

The music station has the highest BBC earner among its presenters in Chris Evans and Steve Wright, who is also in the top 14 highest-paid stars.

CHRIS EVANS (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)

Image copyright Getty Images

Chris Evans, who is the top earner on the list, has hosted Radio 2's Breakfast Show every weekday morning since 2010. He also co-presented one series of TV show Top Gear.

STEVE WRIGHT (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)

Steve Wright presents Radio 2 weekday show Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on Sunday mornings.

Radio

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Vanessa Feltz

Nicholas Grimshaw

Simon Mayo

£300,000 - £349,999

Lauren Laverne

£250,000 - £299,999

Ken Bruce

Scott Mills

Trevor Nelson

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Radcliffe

£150,000 - £199,999

Adrian Chiles

Greg James

Shaun Keaveny

Moira Stuart

Jo Whiley

Sport

GARY LINEKER (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)

Former England striker Gary Lineker presents the BBC's flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day on a Saturday night while he is also one of the hosts for the annual Sports Personality of the Year awards night.

Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999

Alan Shearer

£300,000 - £349,999

Sue Barker

£250,000 -£299,999

Jason Mohammad

£200,000 - £249,999

John Inverdale

Gabby Logan

£150,000 - £199,999

Jonathan Agnew

Clare Balding

Jonathan Davies

John McEnroe

EastEnders

Image caption Adam Woodyatt (left) and Danny Dyer

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Danny Dyer

Adam Woodyatt

£150,000 - £199,999

Laurie Brett

Letitia Dean

Tameka Empson

Linda Henry

Scott Maslen

Diane Parish

Gillian Taylforth

Lacey Turner

Presenters

ALEX JONES (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £499,999)

Alex Jones co-hosts BBC One's The One Show with Matt Baker, having joined the programme in 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less? and last year hosted a one-off documentary called Alex Jones - Fertility and Me.

NICKY CAMPBELL (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999)

Nicky Campbell co-hosts Radio 5 live's Breakfast Show on weekday mornings and also presents BBC One's Sunday morning programme The Big Questions.

EDDIE MAIR (Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999)

Pay bracket: £850,000 - £899,999

Graham Norton

£700,000 - £749,999

Jeremy Vine

£600,000 - £649,000

John Humphrys

£550,000 - £599,999

Huw Edwards

£450,000 - £499,999

Matt Baker

Claudia Winkleman

£400,000 - £449,000

Andrew Marr

Stephen Nolan

£350,000 - £399,999

Fiona Bruce

£250,000 - £299,999

Zoe Ball

Brian Cox

Evan Davis

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Chapman

Jools Holland

Dan Walker

£150,000 - £199,999

Naga Munchetty

Drama

DEREK THOMPSON (Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999)

Derek Thompson is the highest-paid actor on the list. He has played Charlie Fairhead in hospital drama Casualty since the series started in 1986.

AMANDA MEALING (Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999)

Amanda Mealing plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, having previously played the character in the BBC's other hospital drama Holby City.

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Peter Capaldi

Emilia Fox

David Jason

Rosie Marcel

£150,000 - £199,999

Guy Henry

Hugh Quarshie

Jemma Redgrave

Tim Roth

Catherine Shipton

News and Current Affairs

Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999

George Alagiah

Nicholas Robinson

£200,000 - £249,999

Victoria Derbyshire

Mishal Husain

Martha Kearney

Laura Kuenssberg

Andrew Neil

Jonathan Sopel

£150,000 - £199,999

Kamal Ahmed

Jeremy Bowen

Ben Brown

Mark Easton

Gavin Esler

James Naughtie

John Pienaar

Sophie Raworth

John Simpson

Kirsty Wark

Justin Webb

TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Tess Daly

£300,000 - £349,999

Nick Knowles

£200,000 - £249,999

Gary Barlow

Len Goodman

Danii Minogue

Bruno Tonioli

Alan Yentob

£150,000 - £199,999

Darcey Bussell

Mel Giedroyc

Craig Horwood

Paul Martin

Simon Schama

Specialist Contractors and Writers

Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999