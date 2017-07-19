Entertainment & Arts

BBC pay: Who earns what?

The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.

The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.

Radio 2

The music station has the highest BBC earner among its presenters in Chris Evans and Steve Wright, who is also in the top 14 highest-paid stars.

CHRIS EVANS (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)

Chris Evans, who is the top earner on the list, has hosted Radio 2's Breakfast Show every weekday morning since 2010. He also co-presented one series of TV show Top Gear.

STEVE WRIGHT (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)

Steve Wright presents Radio 2 weekday show Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on Sunday mornings.

Radio

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

  • Vanessa Feltz
  • Nicholas Grimshaw
  • Simon Mayo

£300,000 - £349,999

  • Lauren Laverne

£250,000 - £299,999

  • Ken Bruce
  • Scott Mills
  • Trevor Nelson

£200,000 - £249,999

  • Mark Radcliffe

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Adrian Chiles
  • Greg James
  • Shaun Keaveny
  • Moira Stuart
  • Jo Whiley

Sport

GARY LINEKER (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)

Former England striker Gary Lineker presents the BBC's flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day on a Saturday night while he is also one of the hosts for the annual Sports Personality of the Year awards night.

Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999

  • Alan Shearer

£300,000 - £349,999

  • Sue Barker

£250,000 -£299,999

  • Jason Mohammad

£200,000 - £249,999

  • John Inverdale
  • Gabby Logan

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Jonathan Agnew
  • Clare Balding
  • Jonathan Davies
  • John McEnroe

EastEnders
Adam Woodyatt (left) and Danny Dyer

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

  • Danny Dyer
  • Adam Woodyatt

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Laurie Brett
  • Letitia Dean
  • Tameka Empson
  • Linda Henry
  • Scott Maslen
  • Diane Parish
  • Gillian Taylforth
  • Lacey Turner

Presenters

ALEX JONES (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £499,999)

Alex Jones co-hosts BBC One's The One Show with Matt Baker, having joined the programme in 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less? and last year hosted a one-off documentary called Alex Jones - Fertility and Me.

NICKY CAMPBELL (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999)

Nicky Campbell co-hosts Radio 5 live's Breakfast Show on weekday mornings and also presents BBC One's Sunday morning programme The Big Questions.

EDDIE MAIR (Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999)

Pay bracket: £850,000 - £899,999

  • Graham Norton

£700,000 - £749,999

  • Jeremy Vine

£600,000 - £649,000

  • John Humphrys

£550,000 - £599,999

  • Huw Edwards

£450,000 - £499,999

  • Matt Baker
  • Claudia Winkleman

£400,000 - £449,000

  • Andrew Marr
  • Stephen Nolan

£350,000 - £399,999

  • Fiona Bruce

£250,000 - £299,999

  • Zoe Ball
  • Brian Cox
  • Evan Davis

£200,000 - £249,999

  • Mark Chapman
  • Jools Holland
  • Dan Walker

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Naga Munchetty

Drama

DEREK THOMPSON (Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999)

Derek Thompson is the highest-paid actor on the list. He has played Charlie Fairhead in hospital drama Casualty since the series started in 1986.

AMANDA MEALING (Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999)

Amanda Mealing plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, having previously played the character in the BBC's other hospital drama Holby City.

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

  • Peter Capaldi
  • Emilia Fox
  • David Jason
  • Rosie Marcel

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Guy Henry
  • Hugh Quarshie
  • Jemma Redgrave
  • Tim Roth
  • Catherine Shipton

News and Current Affairs

Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999

  • George Alagiah
  • Nicholas Robinson

£200,000 - £249,999

  • Victoria Derbyshire
  • Mishal Husain
  • Martha Kearney
  • Laura Kuenssberg
  • Andrew Neil
  • Jonathan Sopel

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Kamal Ahmed
  • Jeremy Bowen
  • Ben Brown
  • Mark Easton
  • Gavin Esler
  • James Naughtie
  • John Pienaar
  • Sophie Raworth
  • John Simpson
  • Kirsty Wark
  • Justin Webb

TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

  • Tess Daly

£300,000 - £349,999

  • Nick Knowles

£200,000 - £249,999

  • Gary Barlow
  • Len Goodman
  • Danii Minogue
  • Bruno Tonioli
  • Alan Yentob

£150,000 - £199,999

  • Darcey Bussell
  • Mel Giedroyc
  • Craig Horwood
  • Paul Martin
  • Simon Schama

Specialist Contractors and Writers

Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999

  • Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager
  • Colin Brown - Identity Architect
  • Roy Clarke - Writer
  • Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect
  • Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager
  • James Hewines - Technical Project Manager
  • Daran Little - Writer
  • Ruth Moreland - Project Manager
  • Andy Pryor - Casting Manager
  • Terence Reeves - Service Architect
  • Noel Scotford - Programme Manager
  • Richard Smith - Integration Lead