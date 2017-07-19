Music News LIVE: 19 July
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It's been the song of the summer and now Despacito has a new title under its belt - the most streamed song of all time, Madonna is trying to stop auction of a letter from her former lover, the late rapper Tupac, John Legend has criticised Donald Trump's attempts to repeal Obamacare and Arcade Fire explain their new album concept.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.