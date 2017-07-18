Deadpool is the BBFC's most complained about film of 2016

Image copyright Fox Image caption Ryan Reynolds played masked anti-hero Deadpool

Deadpool generated the most complaints to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) in 2016, the body has revealed.

The Marvel film, which was rated 15, received 51 complaints that focused on the level of "bloody violence".

It also attracted complaints about sex references and strong language.

Suicide Squad, the DC Comics film, received 31 complaints.

Referring to Deadpool, the BBFC said in a statement: "Though the violence is strong and frequently bloody, this often occurs during fast-paced action sequences with little focus on detail."

"There is also a comic tone to the violence, and the film's fantastical setting further distances it from reality."

The BBFC explained that although strong sex references do occur throughout the film, "most of these are in the form of comic verbal quips or innuendo."

Despite complaints, 2016 saw Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, generating $783m at the worldwide box office with Suicide Squad right behind on $745m.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Suicide Squad was given a 15 rating

Most of the complaints received about Suicide Squad were from children under the age of 15, or their parents, who had hoped the film would achieve a lower classification.

"The sustained threat and moderate violence in Suicide Squad were too strong to warrant a 12A," said the BBFC.

Dark fantasy film, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, received 20 complaints as some members of the public believed the film was too scary for a 12A classification.

The BBFC said that as a 12A, "there may be a moderate physical and psychological threat and horror sequences".

"These scenes are infrequent, and the fantasy setting of the film as a whole reduces the intensity of these moments.

"Although children under 12 may see a 12A film with an adult, the classification does not indicate that it is suitable for them."

The BBFC also received complaints about several other films including Jason Bourne, Sausage Party and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

