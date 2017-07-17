D23 Expo: Star Wars, The Avengers, Mary Poppins and more

The bi-annual convention gives fans a sneak peek at some of 2018's biggest films and animations.

  • Disney fans in princess costumes at the D23 Expo in California Getty Images

    The D23 Expo is a convention that takes place twice a year, with the biggest Disney fans in the world attending. And what's a convention without a little cosplay? Here are fans dressed as their favourite Disney princesses, Merida - star of Brave - and Beauty and the Beast's Belle.

  • (L-R) Actors Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Director Rian Johnson of STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Getty Images

    Rian Johnson (far right), the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, took to the stage during the weekend, along with cast members including (left to right) Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

  • Concept image of the new Star Wars theme park. Disney/Lucasfilm/Getty Images

    Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger also announced that a Star Wars-themed land will be coming to Disneyland park in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

  • The cast of Avengers: Infinity War on stage with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. Getty Images

    There was a big family photo for the cast of Avengers: Infinity War, along with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. And fans got a glimpse of the first trailer for the film, which hasn’t been released publicly yet.

  • Emily Blunt and Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall Getty Images

    Emily Blunt was joined on stage by Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall. The film, also starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep will hit cinemas in December 2018.

  • (L-R) Director Ava DuVernay and actors Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Storm Reid. Getty Images

    Director Ava DuVernay was joined by actors Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and newcomer Storm Reid to introduce the first trailer for sci-fi film, A Wrinkle In Time.

  • (L-R) Composer Randy Newman of Toy Story 1,2 and 3 and director John Lasseter of Toy Story 4 Getty Images

    The expo was also a huge event for new animated films. Composer Randy Newman (left) and director John Lasseter of Toy Story 1,2 and 3 took to the stage ahead of the release of Toy Story 4.

  • Crowds of people at the D23 preview of COCO Getty Images

    Excited fans were also treated to panel discussions, previews of upcoming projects and screenings of Disney's classic films.

More on this story