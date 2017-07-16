Living Dead director George A Romero dies at 77
16 July 2017
The American-born filmmaker George A Romero, who created the genre-defining Living Dead movie franchise, has died at the age of 77, his family have said.
Romero died in his sleep on Sunday after a " brief but aggressive battle" with lung cancer, his manager told Variety.
Romero co-wrote and directed the film that started the zombie series - Night of the Living Dead - in 1968.
It led to a number of sequels - and a slew of imitators.