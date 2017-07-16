Entertainment & Arts

Living Dead director George A Romero dies at 77

Director George A Romero attends a photocall promoting the film Land of the Dead at the Martinez Poolside during the 58th International Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2005 in Cannes, France Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption George A Romero promoting 2005's Land of the Dead in Cannes

The American-born filmmaker George A Romero, who created the genre-defining Living Dead movie franchise, has died at the age of 77, his family have said.

Romero died in his sleep on Sunday after a " brief but aggressive battle" with lung cancer, his manager told Variety.

Romero co-wrote and directed the film that started the zombie series - Night of the Living Dead - in 1968.

It led to a number of sequels - and a slew of imitators.