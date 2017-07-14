Walking Dead filming stops after stuntman injury

Production on hit TV series The Walking Dead has been stopped after a stuntman was seriously injured on set.

AMC Networks said they were "saddened" after John Bernecker was injured while filming for the show's eighth season.

"John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," they told USA Today.

He is in hospital in Atlanta. AMC said production was "temporarily" shut down.

Image copyright Gene Page/AMC Image caption British actor Andrew Lincoln is among the stars of The Walking Dead

Bernecker's film credits include Black Panther, Logan and Fantastic Four, according to The Internet Movie Database.

His girlfriend Jennifer Cocker wrote on Facebook: "John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us... THIS ISNT FAIR."

Actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie in the show, tweeted: "Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today."

'We are praying for him'

Walking Dead's executive producer Gale Anne Hurd added: "We are all praying for him, his family, friends and colleagues."

The hugely successful show stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus and Cohan as the survivors of an epidemic that has wiped out much of humanity after a zombie apocalypse.

Based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman, the show is due to return to screens in October.

