Emmys 2017: Westworld leads Stranger Things in nominations

Image copyright HBO Image caption Thandie Newton plays Maeve, who runs a brothel at a saloon

Westworld leads the drama nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, with its British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton among the nominees.

The HBO sci-fi series has 22 nominations in total, while comedy show Saturday Night Live also has 22.

Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan are up for 18 each, followed by comedy Veep with 17.

Among the other British nominees, Ewan McGregor, Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys have two nominations each.

Image copyright HBO Image caption Reese Witherspoon (left) and Nicole Kidman (right), pictured with Shailene Woodley, are nominated for Big Little Lies

Other big names on the list include Oscar winner Viola Davis, who is nominated for How To Get Away With Murder, and Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon - both for Big Little Lies.

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who played Bette Davis and Joan Crawford respectively in Feud: Bette and Joan, both get nods.

There's a posthumous nomination for Carrie Fisher for her guest role in Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe.

Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Sherlock: The Lying Detective.

His competition for best lead actor in a limited series or movie includes Robert De Niro, who's shortlisted for playing fraudster Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies.

Image copyright MGM Image caption Elisabeth Moss is nominated for her role in The Handmaid's Tale

The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale - which had been expected to be among the top drama contenders - both have 13 nominations.

They include nods for their female stars Claire Foy and Elisabeth Moss, both nominated in the best lead actress category.

Thandie Newton is up for best supporting actress in a drama series for playing a robotic brothel madam in Westworld, which is based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name.

Key categories:

Best lead actress in a drama series

Keri Russell - The Americans

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Best lead actor in a drama series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

John Turturro - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Best lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Image copyright Jackson Davis/Netflix Image caption Stranger Things is one of five new shows up for best drama series

Best drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best comedy series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best limited series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Best TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Five of the seven nominations for best drama series have gone to new shows, including NBC's This Is Us, which is the first show from a major broadcast network to be in that category since 2011.

The new season of HBO's Game of Thrones isn't nominated because it is starting too late to be eligible this year.

Despite that, HBO had the highest overall tally with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on 17 September.

The full nominations are on the Emmys website.

