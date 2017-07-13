Emmys 2017: Westworld leads Stranger Things in nominations
Westworld leads the drama nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, with its British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton among the nominees.
The HBO sci-fi series has 22 nominations in total, while comedy show Saturday Night Live also has 22.
Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan are up for 18 each, followed by comedy Veep with 17.
Among the other British nominees, Ewan McGregor, Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys have two nominations each.
Other big names on the list include Oscar winner Viola Davis, who is nominated for How To Get Away With Murder, and Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon - both for Big Little Lies.
Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who played Bette Davis and Joan Crawford respectively in Feud: Bette and Joan, both get nods.
There's a posthumous nomination for Carrie Fisher for her guest role in Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe.
Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Sherlock: The Lying Detective.
His competition for best lead actor in a limited series or movie includes Robert De Niro, who's shortlisted for playing fraudster Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies.
The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale - which had been expected to be among the top drama contenders - both have 13 nominations.
They include nods for their female stars Claire Foy and Elisabeth Moss, both nominated in the best lead actress category.
Thandie Newton is up for best supporting actress in a drama series for playing a robotic brothel madam in Westworld, which is based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name.
Key categories:
Best lead actress in a drama series
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
- Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Best lead actor in a drama series
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Best lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Felicity Huffman - American Crime
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
- Carrie Coon - Fargo
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan
Best lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
- Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
- John Turturro - The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies
Best lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- William H Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Best lead actress in a comedy series
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Best drama series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Best comedy series
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Best limited series
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Best TV movie
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard Of Lies
Five of the seven nominations for best drama series have gone to new shows, including NBC's This Is Us, which is the first show from a major broadcast network to be in that category since 2011.
The new season of HBO's Game of Thrones isn't nominated because it is starting too late to be eligible this year.
Despite that, HBO had the highest overall tally with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on 17 September.
The full nominations are on the Emmys website.
