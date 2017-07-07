Music News LIVE: 7 July
- 7 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Stream-ripping is the 'fastest growing' area music piracy with 16-24 year olds the worst offenders, Kings Of Leon pay tribute to support act The Pixies at Hyde Park show, the Anti-defamation League express concern over alleged anti-Semitic lyrics on Jay-Z's new album plus new music from the likes of Liam Payne and Zedd and AlunaGeorge.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.