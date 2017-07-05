Music News LIVE: 5 July
- 5 July 2017
Artists including Marcus Mumford, Lianne La Havas and Jessie Ware are on the judging panel for this year's Mercury Prize, Foo Fighters and Arcade Fire share new music, Lady Gaga comes to the defence of Ed Sheeran and we'll have a look at what makes the song of the summer,
