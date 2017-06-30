Brooklyn Beckham's photography book: Is it any good?

Image copyright Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham's debut photography book has been mocked on social media - but many critics have been kinder.

What I See is his first book, and features photographs taken by the 18-year-old, who has more than 10 million Instagram followers.

Some of them offer glimpses in to the home lifestyle of the Beckham clan - like this one of his sister Harper drawing.

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

Others are taken from his own travels around the world.

This one of a set designer was taken during the shooting of Guy Ritchie's movie King Arthur - which his father David appeared in.

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

But not everybody has been positive about Brooklyn's photographs.

One picture of an elephant received particular ire on social media. Brooklyn had added to his dimly-lit shot with a caption explaining elephants were "so hard to photograph".

Some Twitter users who did a quick search on Google Images disagreed with that.

Image copyright Twitter

One critic - the arts editor of the i paper, Alice Jones - also poked fun at a couple of the photos and their somewhat minimalistic captions, in a comment which received more than 11,000 retweets.

Image copyright Twitter

But writing in GQ, Eleanor Davies said many critics were just "being snide".

"At just 18 Brooklyn Beckham is very young for a published photographer and he should be proud of this book," she wrote.

"Critics should give Brooklyn Beckham a break and encourage this budding photographer. After all, David Bailey didn't even get his first photography job as an assistant until he was 21."

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

Elle's Katie O'Malley described him as a "star on the rise", while Heat World's Aimee Jakes said the book as "bloody brilliant", adding: "It's definitely something you'll want on your coffee table bbz."

Writing in Dazed, Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff said some of the images were "poorly planned" but added: "Not all of the pictures in the book are arguably as worthy of criticism."

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

Writing in The Guardian, Marina Hyde took a more analytical approach, debating the pros and cons of celebrity children being given more opportunities than other people their own age.

"Fittingly, the fuss over Brooklyn Beckham's debut book of photography is a little out of focus," she wrote.

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

Image copyright Brooklyn Beckham

Publisher Penguin Random House defended the book, with Managing Director Francesca Dow commenting: "What I See is a book for teenagers, by a teenager, which gives Brooklyn's fans broader insight into his world seen through his unique and creative perspective."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.