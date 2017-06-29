BBC Radio 1 to launch pop up station with 50th birthday

Radio 1 will launch a pop-up sister station later this year as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.

Radio 1 Vintage will broadcast on DAB and iPlayer for three days from 30 September.

Tony Blackburn, who was the first voice ever heard on the station, will team up with current breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw to launch the project.

Classic shows from the archive presented by the likes of John Peel and Chris Moyles will also be broadcast.

'Can't wait'

The hour-long "best of" programmes will also feature old shows from Noel Edmonds, Kenny Everett, Johnnie Walker, Trevor Nelson, Zoe Ball, Zane Lowe and Sara Cox.

Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said: "Radio 1 is the soundtrack to young people's lives in the UK and has been for the last 50 years, so it's going to be a lot of fun reliving that pop culture and great music."

Grimshaw added: "Radio 1 is the only station I've loyally listened to my whole life. From John Peel playing punk on night times and Sara Cox playing Missy [Elliott] on Breakfast - it was key in forming my musical education.

"I can't wait to celebrate 50 years with the legend that is Tony Blackburn."

The station also announced that Foo Fighters, Rag'N'Bone Man and Royal Blood will perform during Live Lounge Month, which will also be held in September.

