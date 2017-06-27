London arts funding to boost regions

Image copyright OMA Image caption The planned Factory arts centre in Manchester will get funding

Arts Council England is to take money out of London to boost cultural organisations in the regions.

Arts Council chair Sir Nicholas Serota told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that funding for 2018 to 2022 will "take more money out of London".

He also said they would take on a range of "new, mainly organisations".

The council is increasing the number of organisations it funds from around 700 to 831. One of the big investments will be in The Factory in Manchester.

The new arts centre, set to open in 2020, "will have an international position from the outset", Sir Nicholas said.

"It will be a flagship organisation just as Tate Modern has been," he added.

Money for 'unlikely' places

"Over the last decade or more we've seen great galleries created in places that were previously thought of as unlikely such as Margate, Nottingham and Wakefield.

"That's what the investment is about. It's about giving people outside London the opportunity to experience the best."

Arts Council England invests money from the government and the National Lottery to support arts and culture across England.

