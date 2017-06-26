The year Hollywood invaded Glastonbury
Cara Delevingne, Brad Pitt and Kit Harington were all spotted at the festival.
At this year's Glastonbury, the musicians almost had their thunder stolen by the actors. Hollywood A-listers like Margot Robbie uploaded pictures from Worthy Farm as they soaked up the atmosphere. She wasn't the only actor in attendance...
Cara Delevingne said "it's good to be home" as she uploaded pictures on social media from the festival. One saw her join the cast of BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing.
Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, as he shot a scene for his new film.
Johnny Depp introduced a screening of his film The Libertine on Thursday evening. The actor, who isn't a huge fan of Donald Trump, caused controversy by asking the crowd: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" He later apologised.
Game of Thrones actors were not in short supply as the likes of Kit Harington were spotted among the crowds. His girlfriend Rose Leslie - also a GoT star - was seen too, as was...
...Richard Madden, who plays Robb Stark in the popular HBO series.
This lucky musician, Chris Simmons, managed to grab a selfie with Brad Pitt (that's him on the right, with the sun somewhat obscuring his face). Not only that, but they were photobombed by Bradley Cooper!
The photographer who snapped Pitt with Tilda Swinton at a screening of their film Okja had slightly better luck with the lighting.
It wasn't just actors who descended on the festival, though. Stars from the world of music, sport and even politics were spotted. Brooklyn Beckham didn’t seem too embarrassed to be hanging out with his dad watching Foo Fighters – but then when your dad’s David Beckham, why would you be?
Designer Stella McCartney is a Glastonbury stalwart – this year she showed off her celebrity credentials by posting a backstage photo with Saturday night headliners Foo Fighters (and Jo Whiley, far left).
Model and activist Adwoa Aboah was the talk of Glastonbury this year for her stylish attire changes over the three-day weekend.
Ed Balls got in the Glastonbury spirit on his first visit to Glasto – he was spotted in the queues to the showers and told The Guardian that “losing my Glastonbury virginity was definitely a special experience”.