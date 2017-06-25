Wonder Woman continues to smash box office records

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Gal Gadot takes the leading role in Patty Jenkins' film

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman film is on track to break box office records by becoming the top grossing live-action film from a female director.

The film has generated more than $620m worldwide since its launch 21 days ago, media reports say, and is on course to outperform the $665.7m made by Kung Fu Panda 2 - also directed by a woman.

Some analysts predict Wonder Woman will also overtake Frozen, made in 2013 by male and female directors.

It generated $1.28bn in ticket sales.

Ms Jenkins' Wonder Woman is due to generate $319m (£250m; €285m) in the US in 24 days, Forbes' Scott Mendelson reports, which is only a little less than the $325m and $330m US totals of Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Israeli actress Gal Gadot has also starred in the Fast & Furious films

Wonder Woman is soon likely to be the biggest US success for DC Comics, apart from the last two Batman Dark Knight sequels.

The film - starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the lead role - has already overtaken the international ticket sales of Phyllida Lloyd's Mamma Mia!, which earned $609m in 2008, Mendelson says.

"[The] action spectacular is still doing ridiculously well, both in terms of raw numbers and legs," he writes.

"It's projected $27.5m fourth weekend is a drop of just 33% from last weekend, which is nuts for a movie like this."

Wonder Woman is also due to secure "the seventh-biggest fourth weekend gross of all time", he adds.

Wonder Woman is the first female-led superhero film to be directed by a woman. It has received largely positive reviews from film critics.

Hollywood is known for its reluctance to hire female directors, especially for blockbuster superhero movies.