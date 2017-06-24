Foo Fighters finally headline Glastonbury

Image copyright PA

Foo Fighters have finally stepped onto Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, two years after they were forced to pull out of the festival.

Days before their headline performance in 2015, Dave Grohl fell off stage and broke his leg in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I'm about two years late tonight, I'm sorry," said Grohl on Saturday, blaming bad traffic for the delay.

He then played a solo version of Times Like These, bringing in the band for an explosive finale.

Grohl explained the song held special significance when it came to their Glastonbury experience.

In 2015, he said, he has watched Florence + The Machine stand in for the Foo Fighters "on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg and it looked beautiful.

"And all of a sudden, she played a Foo Fighters song. Way better than we've ever played a Foo Fighters song, let me tell you.

"So I thought I'd come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence."

Earlier this week, Grohl told BBC Radio 1 that playing Times Like These at Glastonbury would be "part of my recovery in a weird way."

The band continued their set with All My Life and Learn to Fly - an exhilarating one-two-three punch of riff-laden rock.

"I think tonight we should just play until they kick us off the stage," said Grohl. "You know we can do it."

Stormzy's touching tribute

Elsewhere on Friday night, Solange played a mellow, subtly choreographed set on the West Holts stage.

Her performance drew heavily on last year's hit album A Seat At The Table, a soulful, thoughtful portrayal of the struggles faced by black women throughout history.

British grime star Stormzy gave a powerful performance to a packed-out audience at The Other Stage.

Alongside his own hits, including Big For Your Boots and Shut Up, he played Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You - on which he provided a guest rap at this year's Brit Awards.

"We're going to sing for Ed right now," he said, encouraging the audience to go and see the pop star's headline set on Sunday night.

"We're going to let him know we got him tomorrow."

Stormzy also dedicated the song 100 Bags to his mum, saying she "wouldn't be able to comprehend" her son playing to 20,000 people at Glastonbury.

"Hey, mumzy, look at your boy now," he said.

