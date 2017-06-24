Dizzee Rascsal: 'I should be headlining Glastonbury'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal says he deserves to be given top billing at the Glastonbury Festival.

"I've toured this festival for years, never disappointed," he told the BBC. "You can always count on me.

"I'm basically at the stage where they need to make me headline this thing - because they ain't had no British rappers headline this festival."

As if to prove his point, the star drew huge crowds to his set on The West Holts stage on Friday.

Running through hits including Fix U, Look Sharp, Bonkers and new single Space, he provided a raucous counterpart to Radiohead's more cerebral set on the Pyramid Stage.

Although Dizzee's appearance put him at the top of the bill on the festival's third-biggest stage, he asked why US rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West had been made main stage headliners ahead of their British counterparts.

"I've been on the main stage, but I need to headline the whole ting," he said.

"I've got 15 years of bangers. I'm confident I would tear it up."

However, he was careful not to be critical of Glastonbury, where he has delivered crowd-pleasing sets for more than a decade.

"It's the biggest festival you could do," he said. "It's a privilege."

