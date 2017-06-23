Radiohead on rare form at Glastonbury

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thom Yorke thanked the Eavis family "for having us at your lovely farm today"

Radiohead are playing Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, as they headline the festival for a third time.

Bathed in white light, the band emerged to the haunting piano refrain of Daydreaming.

That led straight into Lucky, from their seminal album OK Computer, which was released 20 years ago this month.

The band first topped the bill at Glastonbury that same year, delivering a set which has often been called the festival's best ever.

However, frontman ThomYorke recently told BBC 6 Music he had been on the verge of walking off the stage, after the band's monitors exploded, meaning they could not hear each other.

"I just went over to Ed [O'Brien, guitarist] and said, 'I'm off mate, see you later,'" he recalled.

"He turned around and went, 'If you do, you'll probably live the rest of your life regretting it.' I went, 'Good point.'"

There were no such problems on Friday night, as the band embarked on a career-spanning set that held their experimental and anthemic qualities in perfect balance.

Airbag was thrilling, Pyramid Song devastating, and Everything In It's Right Place a pulsing, twisted Radiohead version of a dance anthem.

Yorke rarely spoke during the set, except to thank the "good ladies and gentlemen of Glastonbury", as well as organisers Michael and Emily Eavis "for having us at your lovely farm today".

He did, however, pause to note that the Pyramid Stage was built on a leyline.

"I think that's quite significant," he added.

Radiohead were preceded by indie-dance band The xx, whose spiralling, hypnotic songs soundtracked dusk on Worthy Farm.

Immediately before them, rock group Royal Blood celebrated with champagne on stage as their second album, How Did We Get So Dark, entered the charts at number one.

Speaking to the BBC, singer Mike Kerr said the band were bowled over by the two events converging.

"We definitely have a sense that this is a one-off thing. It's something I'll look back on as a very special time."

Elsewhere on Friday, there were sets from Sleaford Mods, Clean Bandit, The Lemon Twigs and Flaming Lips.

Over on The Other Stage, pop star Lorde began her set inside a clear plastic box that tilted back-and-forth over her band.

After she finally emerged onto the stage, she dedicated a recently-release song, The Louvre, to anyone in the audience who was harbouring a secret crush.

"Shut your eyes and listen to the song, and just will it to happen," she said. "Maybe they will kiss you tonight. Who knows?"

Image copyright Sarah Jeynes Image caption The star last visited Glastonbury as a guest of Metallica in 2014

Actor Bradley Cooper appeared on the Pyramid Stage to film a scene for his new movie, a remake of the musical A Star Is Born.

He then introduced Kris Kristofferson, who was watched from the side of the stage by fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Johnny Depp also joined the singer-songwriter, who was 81 yesterday, playing guitar on one of the songs.

Depp caused controversy on Thursday, as he joked about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury. He has since apologised.

Former footballer David Beckham also made his first visit to Glastonbury, to help organiser Michael Eavis launch a new social housing project.

He planted a tree at the development in the nearby village of Pilton, before heading to the event with his 18-year-old son, Brooklyn.

