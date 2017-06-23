Simon Cowell's Grenfell single tops UK chart

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Rita Ora, Kelly Jones and Stormzy all appear on the track

A single to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire has topped this week's chart - despite only being released on Wednesday morning.

More than 50 stars including Stormzy, Rita Ora and Liam Payne recorded Bridge Over Troubled Water to support victims' families and survivors.

The track sold 170,000 copies in less than 48 hours - the vast majority of which were download sales.

The cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic was organised by Simon Cowell.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dua Lipa said she was "honoured" to take part in the project

Dua Lipa - who appears on the track - told the BBC: "It's such a special song. I feel really honoured and grateful to have been a part of it.

"To see so many artists come together for such a great cause, and to see the community come together, it's really sad and upsetting but to know that together we can help the families that have lost loved ones, it's very important."

The song had the biggest first day sales of any single released this decade, shifting 120,000 copies, according to the Official Charts Company.

Top five singles Artist Title 1) Artists for Grenfell Bridge Over Troubled Water 2) Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber Despacito 3) DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller Wild Thoughts 4) Liam Payne Strip That Down 5) French Montana feat. Swae Lee Unforgettable

Bridge Over Troubled Water also features vocals from Emeli Sande, Robbie Williams, Kelly Jones and Paloma Faith.

Residents and survivors of the tower block also appear as part of a choir led by Gareth Malone.

The song knocked Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito from number one after six weeks at the top of the chart.

This week's highest new entry was Wild Thoughts, performed by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - making it Rihanna's 30th single to reach the top 10 in the UK.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lorde's second album entered the chart at number five

Over on the album chart, Royal Blood went straight in at number one with their second album How Did We Get So Dark?

The group told the BBC: "To have a career and make another record that has taken us to this kind of level is not only something we didn't expect, but something we didn't even contemplate... it's incredibly exciting."

Nickelback's ninth studio album Feed The Machine entered at number three - marking the band's first top 10 album in 10 years.

Lorde's Melodrama entered at number five.

Top five albums Artist Title 1) Royal Blood How Did We Get So Dark? 2) Ed Sheeran Divide 3) Nickelback Feed The Machine 4) Rag'N'Bone Man Human 5) Lorde Melodrama

