Celebrity Masterchef 2017 serves up Rachel Stevens and Debbie McGee

Image caption Left-right: Vic Reeves, Debbie McGee and Rachel Stevens

S Club 7's Rachel Stevens, comedian Vic Reeves and Paul Daniels' widow Debbie McGee are among the personalities who will feel the heat of the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen in the next series.

In total, 20 familiar figures will attempt to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Others include TV stars Ulrika Jonsson, Angellica Bell, Julia Somerville and champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

They will don the Celebrity MasterChef apron for series 12 in August.

The full list of contenders:

Rebecca Adlington - Olympic champion swimmer

- Olympic champion swimmer Abdullah Afzal - Citizen Khan actor and comedian

- Citizen Khan actor and comedian Angellica Bell - TV presenter

- TV presenter Reverend Kate Bottley - presenter and Gogglebox priest

- presenter and Gogglebox priest Patti Boulaye - singer, actress and life skills expert

- singer, actress and life skills expert Brian Bovell - Coronation Street and Gimme, Gimme, Gimme actor

- Coronation Street and Gimme, Gimme, Gimme actor Tyger Drew-Honey - presenter and Outnumbered actor

- presenter and Outnumbered actor Lesley Garrett - opera singer

- opera singer Dev Griffin - BBC Radio 1 presenter

- BBC Radio 1 presenter Barney Harwood - Blue Peter co-host

- Blue Peter co-host Stephen Hendry - snooker legend

- snooker legend Jaymi Hensley - Union J pop star

- Union J pop star Ulrika Jonsson - TV personality

- TV personality Henri Leconte - former tennis player

- former tennis player Debbie McGee - TV personality and radio presenter

- TV personality and radio presenter Aasmah Mir - radio and TV journalist

- radio and TV journalist Nick Moran - Lock, Stock and Harry Potter actor

- Lock, Stock and Harry Potter actor Vic Reeves - madcap comedian

- madcap comedian Julia Somerville - journalist and newsreader

- journalist and newsreader Rachel Stevens - S Club 7 singer

They will compete in groups of five in heats, facing tests like the Mystery Box Challenge and the Mass Catering Challenge, before semi-finals and the final.

Previous winners include Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson and Ade Edmondson.

