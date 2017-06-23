Glastonbury 2017: Johnny Depp hints at Trump 'assassination'

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said his comments were "going to be in press and it'll be horrible"

Actor Johnny Depp appeared to threaten US President Donald Trump during a speech at the Glastonbury Festival.

"Can you bring Trump here?" he asked the audience, as he introduced a screening of his film The Libertine.

After receiving jeers from the crowd, he added: "You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

"I want to clarify," he added, "I'm not an actor. I lie for a living [but] it's been a while. Maybe it's about time."

The star acknowledged that his comments would prove controversial.

"By the way, this is going to be in the press and it'll be horrible," he said.

"It's just a question, I'm not insinuating anything."

Despite his comments, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was given a rock star welcome at Worthy Farm.

Wearing distressed jeans and a black fedora, he was mobbed by fans as he arrived; and his comments about President Trump were met with laughter, mixed with a little shock.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, one fan was more concerned with meeting her idol than analysing his politics.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm going to die," said Jess Gallagher. "He reached out and touched my hand and I don't know what to do.

"He's an amazing actor and I've loved him ever since I studied him in year 11 in A-Level drama. I can't cope!"

