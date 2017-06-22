Ron Howard steps in to direct Han Solo film

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alden Ehrenreich is starring the film, which Ron Howard is now directing

Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the Han Solo film after the previous two directors exited the project mid-production.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left because of what they said were "creative differences" with producers.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said she was "thrilled" that Howard had joined as director.

The currently untitled movie will resume filming on 10 July and is due to be released next year.

Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption L to R: Woody Harrelson, Chris Miller, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca), Phil Lord and Donald Glover

Howard has previously directed The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, The Grinch, Rush and Inferno.

The announcement that he will take the reins of the Han Solo film comes after months of conflict between Kennedy, who is also a producer on the movie, and Lord and Miller.

After the duo's departure, Kennedy described them as "talented filmmakers" but said they had "different creative visions" to the Lucasfilm team.

Kathleen Kennedy statement:

Image copyright Getty Images

"At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began 40 years ago.

"With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film.

"We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10 July."

