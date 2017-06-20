Sherlock's Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat to get their teeth into Dracula

Image caption Steven Moffat, his producer wife Sue Vertue and Mark Gatiss are in talks with the BBC

The brains behind the BBC's Sherlock series are to make a new version of Dracula, the corporation has confirmed.

Talks are under way with Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss about a series of 90-minute films based on Bram Stoker's novel about the Transylvanian vampire.

No scripts have been written and the Count has yet to be cast. According to the Radio Times, though, the series is likely to air in 2019.

Moffat's wife Sue Vertue will produce the show for Hartswood Films.

According to Variety, it is unclear whether Dracula, like Sherlock, will have a modern-day British setting.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lee famously played Dracula in a series of Hammer horror films

First published in 1897, Stoker's novel tells of a blood-sucking count who travels to England for a quick bite.

Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman and Sir Christopher Lee are among the many actors to portray him on screen.

Gatiss played Dracula himself in a radio version of the story that was released last year on the anniversary of the book's publication.

Moffat will step down as head writer and executive producer of Doctor Who after this year's Christmas special.

