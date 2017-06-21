Artists for Grenfell: Charity single with Stormzy and Liam Payne is released

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Craig David and Leona Lewis are among the artists appearing on the single

A single to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire has been released.

More than 50 stars including Stormzy, Craig David, Leona Lewis and Liam Payne recorded Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for those affected.

The cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, also featuring Craig David and Skepta, was organised by Simon Cowell.

Residents and survivors of the fire-ravaged tower block also appear as part of a choir led by Gareth Malone.

"Seeing how emotional the local residents became while singing was really moving," he told The Sun.

"Some of them actually lived in Grenfell Tower, Their homes have been destroyed. It's very raw for a lot of them."

The song is available to download now, and donations can be made directly on artistsforgrenfell.com.

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Gareth Malone conducted hundreds of locals and residents for the song's climax

At least 79 people are now missing, presumed dead, following the fire in west London a week ago.

Cowell lives in the same London borough as Grenfell Tower and announced the single last Thursday.

The song opens with a verse by Stormzy, who says: "I don't know where to begin / So I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you.

"I refuse to be silenced / I refuse to neglect you."

The London-born MC goes on to say, "That could have been my mum's house / Or that could have been my nephew", concluding, "I just hope that you're resting and free up there".

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Stormzy's emotive verse opens the song

Others performing include music legends Brian May, Nile Rodgers and Roger Daltrey, with lines also sung by Ella Eyre, Labrinth and Paloma Faith.

Payne's One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson has also loaned his vocals to the track.

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones said the choice of Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 song was "very apt", adding: "All these things that are happening in London at the minute, and Manchester and everywhere, I think the main thing is people are pulling together."

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson said she felt "honoured" to be involved with the "beautiful" single, which also features local choirs.

Bridge Over Troubled Water - Who sings what?

Image copyright Artists for Grenfell

Intro: Stormzy rap

When you're weary - Robbie Williams

Feeling small - James Blunt

When tears are in - Rita Ora

Your eyes - Craig David

I will dry them all - Dan (Bastille)

I'm on your side - Liam Payne

When times get rough - Emeli Sande

And friends just can't be found - Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)

Like a bridge over troubled water - Paloma Faith

I will lay me down - Louis Tomlinson

Like a bridge over troubled water - Labrinth

I will lay me down - Jorja Smith

Rap by WSTRN

When you're down and out - Leona Lewis

When you're on the street - Jessie J

When evening falls so hard - James Arthur

I will comfort you - Roger Daltrey (The Who)

I'll take your part - Ella Eyre

When darkness comes - Anne-Marie & Ella Henderson

And pain is all around - Louisa Johnson

Like a bridge over troubled water - Robbie Williams, all voices

I will lay me down - James Arthur

Like a bridge over troubled water - Choirs

I will lay me down - Rita Ora

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Louisa Johnson and Emeli Sande recorded their contribution side by side

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption Chic legend Nile Rodgers recorded the song's mournful guitar lines

Image copyright Nic-Serpell Rand Image caption The London Community Gospel Choir also appear

Emeli Sande, who has just been made an MBE, said: "I hope it shows the power of community and the strength of people.

"That is the beauty of London, the integration makes it so incredible."

Pianist Tokio Myers, who recently won Britain's Got Talent, has also recorded part of the single, as have Bastille, James Blunt and Dua Lipa.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The devastating blaze took place a week ago

Meanwhile, West End stars are taking part in a benefit concert next week. Dame Judi Dench, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni will be among those taking part in the event at Trafalgar Studios in London.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Grenfell Tower Fire Fund.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.