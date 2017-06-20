World refugee day: Teen refugees' art put on display

A patchwork lifejacket and a welcome mat bearing the message "not welcome" are among the artworks created by young refugees and asylum seekers on display at a new exhibition.
All I left behind. All I will discover, is being held at London's Oxo Tower as part of Refugee Week.
More than 80 teens aged 15 to 19 from countries including Syria, Eritrea and Sudan have contributed to the project.
They all separated from their families and now live in London or Kent.
Each artist's work is inspired by their memories of home, journey to the UK and hopes for the future.
The British Red Cross, which is supporting the young artists, said many of them came to Europe during the height of the 2015 refugee crisis.
Others made their way across the Sahara and were detained in Libya before crossing the Mediterranean on their way to the UK.
The exhibition is held at gallery@oxo at the Oxo Tower from 21-25 June.
