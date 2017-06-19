Carrie Fisher 'had cocaine' in her system when she died

Image copyright PA Image caption Fisher died in hospital on 27 December last year

Carrie Fisher had three drugs including cocaine in her system when she died, her post-mortem has concluded.

The report released on Monday stated the star may have taken cocaine three days before she fell ill on a flight on 23 December, US media reported.

Traces of heroin and MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, were also found in the Star Wars actress's system.

But investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs had on her death.

The findings were based on toxicology samples taken when Fisher arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.

Investigators could not say when the actress had taken the MDMA or heroin.

The star, who played Princess Leia in the film series, died on 27 December.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fisher had 'battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life'

'Social stigmas'

On Friday, a statement from the Los Angeles coroner said the exact cause of death was unknown but cited factors including sleep apnoea, heart disease and drug use.

Sleep apnoea is a common condition in which a person stops breathing during sleep, either for a few seconds or minutes.

In a statement released to People magazine after the coroner's ruling, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd said: "My mum battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it.

"She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."

Her manner of death will be listed as undetermined, the coroner's statement said.

Fisher's death certificate, issued in January, stated that the cause of death was "cardiac arrest/deferred".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.