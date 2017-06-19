Amanda Holden's 'topless dress' escapes Ofcom investigation

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Holden uploaded pictures of herself wearing the dress on Instagram

Complaints about a revealing dress worn by Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent will not be investigated by Ofcom.

The broadcast regulator said it received 683 complaints across three programmes about outfits worn by Holden and fellow judge Alesha Dixon.

Ofcom said it recognised the dresses "had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show".

But it ruled they "would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations".

More than 650 complained to the regulator about the low cut Julien McDonald dress Holden wore on 1 June, with many complaining on social media it was inappropriate.

"So Amanda is effectively topless on Britain's Got Talent tonight," Amy Russell wrote.

Liz Lawrie added: "Half term hols with kids watching - sort yourself out Amanda Holden - not good!"

Image copyright Instagram/Amanda Holden

The regulator added that "while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled".

The live finals of Britain's Got Talent were broadcast every night on ITV at 19:30 BST at the end of May and beginning of June.

Ofcom also said it would not investigate other complaints about the show, after one episode saw David Walliams drop his trousers in front of Simon Cowell.

"While his actions could be seen as offensive to some, we found they were justified by the light-hearted, comedic context," Ofcom said.

