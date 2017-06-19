Must-see movies: E.T. and Paddington on list of films to see before you're 11

Image copyright Shutterstock

What have these films got in common - The Lion King, Annie, Toy Story, E.T., Paddington and Frozen?

Well, they've all been chosen as 50 of the films children should watch before they turn 11.

Film industry experts picked the movies which most benefit a child's development and creativity.

The list, put together by education charity Into Film, also allows for the nostalgia factor when choosing which films families want to watch together.

The Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign - run in conjunction with the UK video industry - is split into five categories: Classics, thrills and chills, heroes and villains, kids rule and adventure.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Trolls is one of the 2016 films chosen for the list of must-see films

Old favourites like Mary Poppins and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are included alongside popular recent films like The Lego Movie and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Roald Dahl is well represented on the list, with films of his books The Witches, The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox also among those picked.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toy Story, starring Tom Hanks, is included in the adventure category

The oldest film chosen is Disney's 1941 animation Dumbo, with a handful selected from last year including Trolls and The Secret Life of Pets.

Others selected include Night at the Museum, Shrek, Free Willy, Star Wars: A New Hope and Babe.

Into Film's chief executive Paul Reeve said he hoped that watching the films would help foster "a love of movies that can last a lifetime".

He added: "Film entertains, educates and inspires. The Must See Movies list of the 50 films every child should see before they reach the age of 11 has been selected by our panel to do all of those things."

All 50 films - the full list of which can be seen on the Into Film website - are being distributed by retailers this summer.

