Bee Gees star Barry Gibb speaks of abuse attempt

Image caption Gibb joined Coldplay on stage at last year's Glastonbury

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has revealed a man tried to molest him when he was a child, saying the memory was "vivid for me still".

The singer told Radio Times he had "never said this before", adding: "Should I be saying it now?"

"A man tried to molest me when I was about four-years-old," Gibb explained.

"He didn't touch me, but other things happened and happened to other kids. And eventually they came and arrested him, and woke me up during the night."

Image caption Gibb (right) is appearing at Glastonbury for the second year in a row

He added: "Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning interviewing you. If that doesn't teach you about life, nothing does. But it's vivid for me still. I've never told anyone."

Gibb was living with his family in the Isle of Man at the time.

The singer was speaking ahead of his performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday at 16:00 BST.

He is following in the footsteps of the likes of Johnny Cash, James Brown and Dolly Parton in the legends slot.

Last year he joined Coldplay, who were headlining Sunday night, performing renditions of To Love Somebody and Stayin' Alive.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.