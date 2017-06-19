Entertainment & Arts

Father's Day: How the stars marked the occasion

It wasn't just you and your mates getting soppy about your dads on Facebook yesterday. Take a look at some of the A-listers' heartfelt Father's Day messages.

Image copyright Instagram / Cheryl
Image caption Liam Payne was one of many dads celebrating their first Father's Day
Image copyright Instagram/VictoriaBeckham
Image caption Victoria Beckham shared a picture of husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Romeo
Image copyright Twitter/KimKardashian
Image caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two children together, Saint and North. She posted a picture of Kanye with daughter North
Image copyright Genevieve Hassan
Image caption Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her dad Billy Ray
Image copyright Instagram/Madonna
Image caption Was Madonna having a dig at Guy Ritchie, the father of some of her children?
Image copyright Instagram/StellaMcCartney
Image caption Sir Paul McCartney's birthday fell on Father's Day this year, with fashion designer daughter Stella posting a picture of the pair together as she celebrated both occasions
Image copyright Instagram/JustinTimberlake
Image caption Justin Timberlake paid tribute to his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas
Image copyright Twitter/Mark Ruffalo
Image caption Mark Ruffalo did a shout out to all the father figures around the world
Image copyright Instagram/KateBeckinsale
Image caption Kate Beckinsale's father Richard died in 1979, when he was just 31
Image copyright Reese Witherspoon
Image caption Reese Witherspoon celebrated 'all the great dads out there'
Image copyright Instagram/Catherinezetajones
Image caption Catherine Zeta-Jones said her dad David is the 'sunshine of her life'
Image copyright Twitter/Clarence House
Image caption Prince William was pictured with his dad and his son George

