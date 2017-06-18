London fire: Stars gather to record charity single

Image copyright PA Image caption Emeli Sande joins other stars to record charity single

Stars including Emeli Sande, Pixie Lott, and Stormzy have gathered to record a Grenfell Tower charity single.

The cover of Simon and Garfunkel's hit Bridge Over Troubled Water was organised by Simon Cowell.

Other stars including Rita Ora and Leona Lewis recorded parts for the song on Saturday.

Sande said: "It's really inspiring to see people come together. It gives you hope in humanity."

'It's an honour'

Cowell, who lives in the same London borough as the now burnt-out tower, called the blaze "heartbreaking".

At least 58 people are believed to have died and hundreds more made homeless.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cowell's Holland Park home is a short distance from Grenfell Tower

Those taking part in Sunday's recording at Sarm music studios, close to the tower in west London, included singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos and the show's 2015 winner Louisa Johnson.

They were joined by Pitch Battle choirmaster Gareth Malone and Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.

Pixie Lott said: "It's an honour to be involved and to come down and record today.

"Anything that we can do to help, we should."