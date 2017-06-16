'The Archangel of hip'
- 16 June 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Composer Hans Zimmer donates proceeds from London show to Grenfell relief fund and reunites with a former Buggles bandmate on stage, Jay Z is inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame by a former US President, plus new music from Coldplay, M.I.A, Arcade Fire and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.