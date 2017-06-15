Adele visits Grenfell Tower site after fire

Image copyright Reuters

Adele has been seen attending a vigil in west London for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

At least 12 people are confirmed to have died after a fire ripped through the tower in north Kensington.

The singer was seen near the tower, which was still burning nearly 24 hours after the blaze started, comforting locals.

Adele kept a low profile as she visited the site and was only spotted by a small number of fans.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Other stars to have offered help and condolences to the victims and their families include Jeremy Clarkson, Lily Allen, Jamie Oliver and Fearne Cotton.

Clarkson urged the people of Kensington to give clothes or anything they can to help those who had been left homeless, while Oliver offered food and shelter at his Westfield restaurant.

Image copyright Instagram

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.