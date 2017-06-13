Theresa May docudrama heading to BBC Two

Image caption Theresa May is played by Jacqueline King

A docudrama depicting Theresa May's rise to power last year is to air on BBC Two on Sunday as the fallout continues from the general election.

Theresa vs Boris: How May Became PM was commissioned before Mrs May called the snap election.

It focuses on the 20 days between the Brexit vote and Mrs May becoming Conservative leader and prime minister.

Doctor Who actress Jacqueline King stars as Mrs May, while Will Barton plays Boris Johnson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Johnson (Will Barton) was scuppered in his bid to become prime minister

Inbetweeners actor John Seaward appears as Michael Gove, who was another leadership challenger.

It will also feature interviews with some of those who were involved in the battle to become party leader, including former ministers Nicky Morgan and Iain Duncan Smith.

The BBC said the programme was based on "exhaustive research and first-person testimonies" and would "lay bare the politicking and positioning, betrayals and blunders" of the time.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gove (John Seaward) has now re-entered the Cabinet as environment secretary

It will portray the events following last year's EU referendum and David Cameron's subsequent resignation as prime minister.

It will recount how Mr Gove - who had backed Johnson's leadership bid - launched his own campaign to become prime minister, leading Mr Johnson to back out.

Mrs May ended up winning the leadership race but a year later finds herself in a vulnerable position following an election that saw her party win the most seats but not a majority in the House of Commons.

Theresa vs Boris: How May Became PM airs on Sunday at 21:00 BST on BBC Two.

