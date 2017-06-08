Phil Collins cancels Royal Albert Hall shows after fall

Image copyright Getty Images

Pop star Phil Collins has cancelled his shows at the Royal Albert Hall after he slipped over in his hotel room.

Collins suffered a severe gash close to his eye when he fell after getting up during the night to go to the toilet.

In a statement on Facebook, his management said he was given stitches in hospital for the cut, and will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Collins suffers from "drop foot" as a result of a back operation, which makes it difficult to walk.