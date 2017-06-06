George and Amal Clooney's twins: Social media react
It's Ella and Alexander, in case you haven't heard.
As George and Amal Clooney welcome their newborn babies, social media has been full of joy.
First, all fine with the names.
Before we continue, have you read their statement?
"Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
Got the joke?
Next, as you would expect, some are wondering what they will look like.
Finally, some took an issue with how some media outlets reported the news - like a tweet by the Associated Press news agency which described Amal as "wife of George Clooney".
