George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed their twins - a girl and a boy called Ella and Alexander.

They were born on Tuesday morning, the actor's publicist Stan Rosenfield told the BBC.

He said: "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," before joking: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The couple married in September 2014 in Venice, Italy.

Social media reaction has included comments about how "normal" the twins' names are.

One Twitter user wrote: "Classy people give their kids classy names. Ella and Alexander."

And another tweeted: "What, George and Amal Clooney gave their new twins nice normal names? Ella and Alexander. Isn't that a violation of celebrity rules?"

The couple's friend, actor Matt Damon, revealed the news that Amal was pregnant with twins back in February.

He was speaking after the news of the couple's pregnancy was revealed by CBS's The Talk host Julie Chen.

Explaining how Clooney revealed the news, Damon said: "I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I almost started crying.

"I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'How far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks'.

"I said, 'Are you out of your mind? Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?' Of course he doesn't. I was like, 'just shut up, man'."

