Britain's Got Talent 2017: Tokio Myers crowned winner

Pianist Tokio Myers has been named winner of Britain's Got Talent.

The London-based musician beat eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson and comedian Daliso Chaponda to become the winner of the ITV talent show.

The 32-year-old won £250,000 in prize money and an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance.

ITV moved the final of the show forward by a day to avoid a clash with Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the Manchester bombing victims on Sunday.

Myers had previously supported artists such rapper Kanye West.

His performance in the final took in a variety of musical styles and included drumming.

He fell to the floor after presenters Ant and Dec broke the news he had received the most votes from the public.

Judge Simon Cowell said: "As a talent, as a person, Tokio right now, this was the most important thing for him, I'm thrilled for him."

Teenage singer Sarah Ikumu had been chosen as the judges' wildcard choice for the final.

The other acts taking part were: magician Matt Edwards, The Missing People Choir, singing pensioners the Pensionalities, dance act MerseyGirls, comedian Ned Woodman, singer Kyle Tomlinson, and magic double act DNA.