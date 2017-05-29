Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes dies at 83

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Noakes and his famous encounter with an elephant on Blue Peter

Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes, who hosted the show in 1960s and '70s, has died at the age of 83.

Noakes was the BBC children's show's longest-serving presenter, appearing for more than 12 years, and was often seen with his dog Shep by his side.

A family statement said he had "endured and suffered from" Alzheimer's disease.

"Whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing," it said.

"His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many peoples memories. That is how his family would like him remembered."

Image caption John Noakes pictured in 1966, a year after his arrival on the show

He joined the show at the end of 1965 after training as an engine fitter for the RAF, and stayed until 1978.

He became a favourite as the show's action man, and continued to play on that image with several series of Go With Noakes, where he travelled around the UK with Shep alongside him.

Image caption Shep, an enthusiastic border collie, became Noakes' faithful companion

He appeared on Blue Peter with co-presenters including Christopher Trace, Valerie Singleton, Lesley Judd and Peter Purves.

Purves told BBC News that Noakes's death was "very sad" but added that the Alzheimer's had become "extremely serious" in recent years.

Remembering his friend, he said: "He was unique. He had qualities that no-one else had and he'll be remembered very fondly by a lot of people, and none more so than me."

Image caption Noakes was the show's longest-serving presenter

Other previous Blue Peter hosts added their tributes.

Janet Ellis, a presenter from the 1980s, wrote: "The best, bravest, funniest BP presenter. If we didn't walk in John Noakes' shadow it's because he shone the light for us. RIP".

Konnie Huq, who appeared in the 1990s and 2000s, wrote on Twitter that he was "a legend", adding: "John Noakes. Best Blue Peter presenter ever. RIP. So sad."

Zoe Salmon, who fronted the show between 2004 and 2008, tweeted: "I am deeply saddened to hear about John Noakes, a Blue Peter legend who will live on in our hearts. Privileged to have met him."

BBC director general Tony Hall described Noakes as "one of the BBC's most loved children's presenters".

In a statement, he said: "He was a warm and engaging presenter who appealed to all ages and provided children's TV with some of its most memorable moments. He will be missed by his many friends and family."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.