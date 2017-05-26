7 times Katie Hopkins hit the headlines

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katie Hopkins joined LBC in April 2016

Katie Hopkins first came to the public's attention as a contestant on The Apprentice in 2006.

But since then she has built up a reputation as a controversial broadcaster and writer.

LBC announced she will be leaving the station with immediate effect, just over a year after she joined to host a weekly show.

Here are some of her most controversial moments from recent years.

Manchester bombing comments

Image copyright Katie Hopkins/Twitter

Earlier this week, Hopkins caused anger with when she tweeted that there must be a "final solution" in dealing with terrorists following the Manchester terror attack.

She later changed the term "final solution" to "true solution", describing the earlier version as a "mis-type".

But some Twitter users drew the comments to the attention of the Metropolitan Police, claiming they could incite racial or religious hatred.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the matter was being "reviewed and assessed by specialist officers".

Jack Monroe libel action

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Monroe sued Hopkins over tweets she said caused "serious harm" to her reputation

Earlier this year, food writer Jack Monroe won £24,000 in damages, plus £107,000 in legal costs, in a libel action against Hopkins after a row over two tweets, which Monroe said caused "serious harm" to her reputation.

Hopkins was later told she could not appeal against the ruling.

Muslim family comments

Image copyright Getty Images

In December, she apologised to a Muslim family she accused of being extremists after they were refused entry to the US for a Disneyland trip.

Mail Online, which published her claim, also paid £150,000 in libel damages to the Mahmood family.

Winning Donald Trump's support

During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump tweeted UK politicians should take notice of Hopkins and her views.

Image copyright @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

In December 2015 he called for a halt to Muslims entering the US.

In response to Mr Trump's comments, Hopkins wrote in her newspaper column that he should not be demonised.

"Thank you to respected columnist Katie Hopkins of the Daily Mail for her powerful writing on the UK's Muslim problems," Trump later said.

Gaining and then losing weight

In a 2014 TV documentary, Katie raised more eyebrows when she said fat people were lazy. She added that she would not employ fat people because they look lazy.

She illustrated her point by managing to gain and then lose three stone in weight.

Image copyright TLC

Students protest

In November 2015, students from Brunel University walked out of a debate where Hopkins was invited as a guest.

Objections were raised to her attendance while during the debate about the future of welfare, students turned their backs to her and later walked out.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some students turned their backs while others walked out

Baby names discussion

Image copyright BBC / The Apprentice

In 2013 she caused upset when she said she would not let her children play with lower class children with names like Chardonnay and Tyler.

She made the remarks during an appearance on ITV's This Morning programme.

She admitted that she judges children by their names.

But when she said she did not like children with geographical location names, it was pointed out that one of her children was called India.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.