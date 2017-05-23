Sir Roger Moore: a life in pictures
- 23 May 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sir Roger Moore has died in Switzerland aged 89 after a short battle with cancer. The actor will forever be remembered for his most famous role as James Bond 007, which he made his own through a unique brand of humour and swagger.
We look back at this life and career through a selection of pictures.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.