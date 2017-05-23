Roger Moore: 'My father hired him to play James Bond'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roger Moore starred in seven Bond films

"For Roger Moore stepping in to the shoes of Sean Connery was difficult, but Sean as well as Michael Caine were his contemporaries and they were all very close."

The actor, who died of cancer, touched many lives during his long career including that of family friend Steven Saltzman.

Film producer Harry Saltzman hired Sir Roger to play James Bond, they went on to work together on The Man with the Golden Gun and Live and Let Die.

Harry Saltzman's son Steven describes the bond between his family and Sir Roger's.

"I knew him all my life, my sister and I grew up with his children Geoffrey, Deborah, and Christian," says Steven who lives in Monaco.

Steven says Sir Roger had a great sense of humour despite his illness.

"We knew he had been sick for a while. But he was so elegant throughout this battle. He never let his humour slip.

"Only up to very recently he sent me jokes via email - his sense of humour was extraordinary.

And it wasn't just his sense of humour that left an impression on Steven: "He had such a beautiful character, and was always impeccably dressed, even in Monaco!"

He went on to say that Sir Roger had many friends in Monaco and had lived there for many years.

"The man had three strings to his bow: his family, charity work and his craft.

"We can't believe it - We are just crest-fallen.

"There is a huge outpouring of grief here. We are all weeping. We just miss him.

"I loved this man."

