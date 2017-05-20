Mamma Mia sequel announced with original cast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast in 2008: Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan

Ten years after the release of Mamma Mia, studio executives are taking a chance on the sequel to the smash musical hit.

Super troupers Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth are set to reprise their roles.

The songs of Abba will also be back to provide a fresh soundtrack, featuring some songs which did not make it in to the original.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is scheduled for release in July 2018.

The first film was based on a Broadway musical, but its successor is set to be written and directed by British filmmaker Ol Parker.

Abba members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will be executive producers, Deadline reported in an article later tweeted by Mr Parker.

He is best known as writer of the The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, starring Judie Dench, Maggie Smith, and Bill Nighy.

The 2008 Mamma Mia was based on a bride-to-be's scheme to discover her father's identity - by inviting all three possible candidates to her wedding.

Despite mixed reviews, it made money, money, money - an estimated $600m (£460m) worldwide, almost 12 times its budget.

The musical is so successful there has even been a musical restaurant based on the Greek wedding of the plot.